UGC NET 2020: Check Schedule Of Remaining Papers

For few papers UGC NET will be held in November instead of October. As per the schedule available on the website of exam conducting agency, National Testing Agency, the exam which was scheduled till November 5 earlier will continue till November 13 now. Exams for Hindi, Education, Geography, Sociology and few other papers have been rescheduled.

UGC NET exam for papers which were earlier scheduled from October 9 to November 5 remains the same.

Sociology and Computer Science papers were scheduled on October 7. These exams have been postponed to November 11.

Exams scheduled on October 21 will be held on November 12.

Papers which were scheduled on October 22 have been shifted to November 5.

Papers which were scheduled on October 23 will now be held on November 13.

Meanwhile, admit cards for exams scheduled on October 9 and 17 have been released.

National Eligibility Test (NET) is held for selection to Assistant Professor post and it also used for determining the eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship. National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the test on behalf of University Grants Commission (UGC) and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

