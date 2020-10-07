UGC NET Admit Card Released For Exams Scheduled On October 9, 17

UGC NET admit card released for papers scheduled on October 9, 17.

The admit cards for the UGC NET papers scheduled on October 9 and 17 have been released. Candidates can download it from the website of National Testing Agency (NTA), the exam conducting body. On October 9, the exam will be held for History and Political Science. History paper will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and the Political Science paper will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm. On October 17, the exam will be held for Commerce paper in two shifts.

Download UGC NET Admit Card

The next exam is scheduled on November 4.

The exam will continue till November 13.

After the exam is over, NTA will release the answer key and candidates will be given a chance to challenge it, if there is any error. After considering the objections raised by candidates against the answer key, NTA will release the final result of UGC NET.

National Eligibility Test (NET) is held for selection to Assistant Professor post and it also used for determining the eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship. National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the test on behalf of University Grants Commission (UGC) and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

