UGC NET: Admit Cards For Other Papers Soon

UGC NET admit card will be available at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

The admit cards for UGC NET for the rest of the papers will be released soon. The admit cards will be available on the official website of ucgnet.nta.ac.in. National Eligibility Test (NET) is held for selection to Assistant Professor post and it also used for determining the eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship. National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the test on behalf of University Grants Commission (UGC) and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

Today the paper was held for English subject. The exam was held in two shifts.

The next paper for History and Political Science will be held on October 9. History paper will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and the Political Science paper will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm.

UGC NET will be held till November 5.

In the exam no negative marking is done for incorrect answers. In many exams for a wrong answer carries penalty marking is done, however, in UGC NET extra marks are not deducted for wrong answers.

After the exam is over, NTA will release the answer key and candidates will be given a chance to challenge it, if there is any error. After considering the objections raised by candidates against the answer key, NTA will release the final result of UGC NET.

