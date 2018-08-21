NTA To Steer Its First NET In December; Registration Begins Next Week

UGC NET December 2018 Update

On behalf of UGC, December 2018 onwards, National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the NET exams. The National Eligibility Test (NET) was conducted by CBSE, till July 2018, for Humanities and Commerce subjects. In July 2018, HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar had announced that the NET examinations will be held online in December. As per the schedule released, then, the exam will be held on December 2-12 in two shifts, every Saturday-Sunday. Online registration for the same will begin on September 1, 2018.

UGC NET 2018 Marks Released By CBSE

NET aspirants, can obtain necessary information from the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in under 'College/ University Teaching & Fellowship Exam' section.

The official notification for NTA-NET December 2018 has not been released yet. NTA has, however, briefed, about the exam process and the eligibility.

For Assistant Professor post and JRF in science subjects, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) conducts the exam. The newly formed national level academic examination authority, NTA, will conduct NEET, JEE main, UGC NET, CMAT and GPAT.

The results are expected to be declared in January 2019.

In an official statement, the HRD ministry had said that the NTA will establish a network of test practice centres for students of rural areas so that everyone will have an opportunity to practice before the exam. This will help the aspirants to familiarize themselves with the new online examination mode. 'Schools/ engineering colleges with computer centres would be identified and kept open on Saturday/ Sunday starting from 3rd week of August. Any student can use the facility free of charge,' it added further.