UGC June-NET Certificates Released

UGC NET Certificate: Candidates can download the certificates using their login credentials.

The certificates of the UGC June-NET have been released. This is the first time the certificates have been released online; prior to this the NET certificates were sent to candidates through postal services. National Testing Agency (NTA), the official body that conducts the exam on behalf of UGC, has hosted the certificates on its website.

Download UGC June-NET Certificate

Candidates can download the certificates using their login credentials.

The National Eligibility Test (NET) is held twice a year-in June and December. The December 2019 edition of the exam would conclude today.

NTA's Director Vineet Joshi had told NTDV in November that post December 2019 edition of the NET, candidates will not receive physical certificates. "The process of issuing physical certificates was time consuming. The certificates were sent to candidates through postal service and at times candidates complained of not receiving the document on time," he had said then.

The new method would erudite the certificate distribution process. "With the online certificates it will be easier for them to retrieve it and it would be less time consuming. Also with the DigiLocker system candidates can keep their certificates safe and can download it as and when they need it," Mr Joshi had said.

Click here for more Jobs News