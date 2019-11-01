No Physical Certificates For NET From Now, Says Exam Agency

NTA conducts National Eligibility Test for UGC and CSIR.

Unlike the past exams where candidates received physical certificates, NET candidates would now receive their certificates online from the official website. Digitally signed certificates will also be available on the DigiLocker. Exam conducting agency, National Testing Agency (NTA), has confirmed that candidates will not receive physical certificates post December 2019 edition of the National Eligibility Test (NET).

Speaking about this decision NTA's Director General Vineet Joshi told NDTV: "the process of issuing physical certificates was time consuming. The certificates were sent to candidates through postal service and at times candidates complained of not receiving the document on time."

"With the online certificates it will be easier for them to retrieve it and it would be less time consuming. Also with the DigiLocker system candidates can keep their certificates safe and can download it as and when they need it," he added.

He also said that candidates who took the NET in June will receive their certificates within a week.

DigiLocker is a digital platform for issuance and verification of documents and certificates. This reduces the use and dependency on physical documents. The DigiLocker is secured with user ID and password and the documents stored therein are digitally signed. As on this date, 31.63 million users have registered on DigiLocker. The portal has issued 3.68 billion authentic documents to users so far.

The second edition of NET 2019 will be held from December 2 to December 6. NET is conducted twice a year for the award of junior research fellowship and appointment to the post of lecturer.

NTA conducts National Eligibility Test for UGC and CSIR.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.