UGC NET Begins On May 2, Admit Cards Expected Soon

UGC NET will be held on May 2-7, 10-12, 14 and 17.

The UGC NET will be held from May 2 to May 17. The exam will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC). The National Eligibility Test (NET) is held for selection for Assistant Professors in universities, colleges and for awarding junior research fellowships. UGC NET is held in 81 subjects mostly from humanities and commerce disciplines.

NTA had completed the registration process of the exam on March 9. It will release the UGC NET admit cards of the candidates who have successfully completed the registration process.

The UGC NET admit cards will be available on the official website of the NTA and candidates can download it using their registration details.

UGC NET is held twice a year-- in June and in December. The December 2020 edition of the UGC NET could not be held on time and the exam has been rescheduled in May.

For the May session exam, the upper age limit of the JRF has been increased to 31 years as against 30 years. Candidates should not be more than 31 years as on 1 st day of the month in which the examination is concluded i.e. 01.03.2021, the NTA has mentioned in the notice. There is no upper age limit for Assistant Professor post.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, on the exam day candidates have been allowed to carry the admit card along with a self declaration, simple transparent ball point pen, extra photograph, 50 ml bottle of hand sanitizer, and transparent water bottle. Sugar tablets or fruits are also allowed to be carried inside the exam hall in case the candidate is diabetic.