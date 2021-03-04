UGC NET 2021 Registration Deadline Extended Till March 9

UGC NET will be held from May 2 to May 17.

The deadline for UGC NET May 2021 registration has been extended till March 9, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has notified. The agency has also mentioned in the official notification that the option to deposit the exam fee will be open till March 10. UGC NET will be held from May 2 to 17 for determining the eligibility for Assistant Professorship and grant of Junior Research Fellowship. The said exam is the December 2020 edition of the National Eligibility Test (NET) which could not be held on time due to COVID-19 pandemic.

After the completion of the registration process, the NTA would allow candidates to edit their application forms from March 12 to March 16.

"Candidates will be able to make corrections in the details submitted by them in their exam Application Form online through the correction window at https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in, during the period when the correction window is made available. They will also be able to replace the photograph and signature already uploaded with the correct photograph and signature, in case there has been an error in uploading," the NTA has said.

