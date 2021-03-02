UGC NET (May 2021 Cycle) Registration Closes Today

UGC NET will be held from May 2 to May 17.

The option to register for the UGC NET May 2021 cycle exam will close today. Candidates who have not registered for this exam can fill and submit the application forms available on the official website of the exam conducting body, National Testing Agency (NTA). The UGC NET is scheduled to be held from May 2 to May 17.

UGC NET is a national eligibility test (NET) held for determining the eligibility for Assistant Professorship and Junior Research Fellowship. The exam is conducted by the NTA on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The exam, which is computer-based, is held in 81 subjects in over 200 cities across the country.

After the registration process concludes, the NTA will issue the admit cards for the exam.

The information entered in the application form can not be changed. "NTA does not edit/modify/alter any information entered by the candidate under any circumstances. Any request for change in information will not be entertained. Therefore, candidates are advised to exercise utmost caution for filling up correct details in the Application Form," the exam conducting agency has said.

While filling the application form, the candidate has to select any four states or cities of choice where they want to appear for the exam. "Effort will be made to allot Centre of Examination to the candidates in the order of Cities opted by them in their Application Form. However, due to administrative reasons, a different city of nearby area may be allotted," the NTA has said.

UGC-NET is conducted twice every year. However, in 2020 due to the pandemic, the June 2020 examination was deferred to September-November 2020 and the December 2020 cycle had to be postponed and is now being conducted in May 2021.

