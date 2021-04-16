UGC NET From May 2: Important Points For Candidates

UGC NET will be held from May 2 to May 17.

The UGC NET will be held from May 2 to May 17, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has said. The National Eligibility Test (NET) is held for selection of Assistant Professors and for awarding the Junior Research Fellowship. NTA conducts the NET on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC) and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

UGC NET admit cards are expected to be released soon. The admit cards will be available on the official website of the NTA.

UGC NET is held twice a year--in June and in December. This is the December 2020 edition of the UGC NET which could not be held on time.

UGC NET May 2021 Exam: Important Points For Candidates

The examination shall be conducted in computer based test mode only.

The Test will consist of two papers. Both the papers will consist of objective type, multiple choice questions. There will be no break between papers. Exam Syllabus

After the exam the NTA will release the answer key of the question paper. Candidates can also challenge the answer key.

"If a question is found to be incorrect/ambiguous during the key challenge, only those candidates who have attempted the question and chosen one of the correct answers would be given the credit. In case a question is dropped due to some technical error, full marks shall be given to the candidates who have attempted it," the NTA has said.

The Junior Research Fellowship will be valid for three years.

Regarding admit card, the NTA has said," In case a candidate is unable to download admit card from the website, he/she may approach the help line of NTA between 09:30 am to 5:30 pm or write to NTA at: ugcnet@nta.ac.in."

"In no case, the duplicate Admit Card for December 2020 Cycle (May 2021) of UGC-NET would be issued at the Examination Centre(s)," the agency has said.

Candidates should carry the printed copy of the admit card, one passport size photograph (same as uploaded on the online application form) and authorized photo ID to the exam centre and PwD certificate issued by the competent authority, if claiming the relaxation under PwD category.

