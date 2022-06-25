UGC NET 2022 Exam In July, August

UGC-NET exam to be held in July, August 2022

The dates for the conduct of the University Grants Commission (UGC)-National Eligibility Test (NET) have been rolled out for July and August this year, informed an official on Saturday. UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycles are 8, 9, 11, 12 July 2022 and 12, 13, and 14 August 2022.

"The dates for the conduct of UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycles are 08, 09, 11, 12 July 2022 and 12, 13, and 14 August 2022. The detailed date sheet will be uploaded soon on http://nta.ac.in and https://ugcnet.nta.nic Best wishes to all the applicants," UGC Chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar tweeted.