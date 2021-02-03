UGC NET 2021: Upper Age Limit For JRF Revised For May Session Exam

UGC NET: Upper age limit for JRF is 31 years.

For the UGC NET scheduled in May, the upper age limit for candidates applying for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) has been increased to 31 years. "This age limit is applicable for the current examination only," the exam conducting agency, NTA, has said.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced the UGC NET dates on Tuesday. The UGC NET, which is held in June and in December, could not be held in December 2020 and has been rescheduled in May. The exam will be held on May 2-7, 10-12, 14 and 17.

For the May session exam, the upper age limit of the JRF has been increased to 31 years as against 30 years. Candidates should not be more than 31 years as on 1 st day of the month in which the examination is concluded i.e. 01.03.2021, the NTA has mentioned in the notice.

"A relaxation of upto 5 years is provided to the candidates belonging to OBC-NCL /SC/ST/PwD/Third gender categories and to women applicants," the notice also reads.

"Relaxation will also be provided to the candidates with research experience, limited to the period spent on research in the relevant / related subject of post-graduation degree, subject to a maximum of 5 years, on production of a certificate from appropriate authority," it also adds.

In addition to this, 3 years relaxation in age is permissible to the candidates with L.L.M. degree.

A relaxation of upto 5 years is provided to the candidates who have served in the armed forces subject to the length of service in the armed forces upto the first day of the month in which the concerned UGC-NET is concluded.

There is no upper age limit for Assistant Professor post.

Click here for more Jobs News