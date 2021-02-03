UGC NET 2021: Important Points For Candidates

Registration for the UGC NET has begun. Candidates can fill and submit the application forms till March 2. The UGC NET will be held on May 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14 and 17. The exam will be held in two shifts each day. Candidates will be allowed one chance to edit their application forms from March 5 to 9.
This time, the December 2020 edition of the exam will be held in May. The National Eligibility Test (NET) is held by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC) for selection to Assistant Professor post and for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). The exam is held twice a year: in June and in December. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the June edition of the exam was delayed.
UGC NET 2021: Important Points
- Registration deadline is March 2 and the option to deposit the exam fee will remain open till March 3 (11.50 pm)
- Application fee for general category candidates is Rs 1000, for EWS and OBC (non-creamy layer) is Rs 500 and for others is Rs 250
- The exam will be computer-based.
- The exam will consist of two papers. Both the papers will consist of objective type, multiple choice questions. There will be no break between papers.
- The medium of question paper shall be in English and Hindi only
- Each question carries two marks. There is no negative marking for incorrect response.
- After the exam, NTA will release the answer keys. Candidates will be given chance to challenge the answer key. "If a question is found to be incorrect/ambiguous during the Key Challenge, only those candidates who have attempted the question and chosen one of the correct answers would be given the credit," the NTA has said in the UGC NET notification.
- Candidates whose postgraduation subject is not covered in the list of NET subjects will appear in a related subject.
Candidates who qualify for the award of JRF are eligible to pursue research in the subject of their post-graduation or in a related subject and are also eligible for Assistant Professor.
Candidates who qualify only for Assistant Professor will not be considered for the award of JRF.