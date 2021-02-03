UGC NET 2021: Important Points For Candidates

UGC NET registration has begun. The exam will be held in May

Registration for the UGC NET has begun. Candidates can fill and submit the application forms till March 2. The UGC NET will be held on May 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14 and 17. The exam will be held in two shifts each day. Candidates will be allowed one chance to edit their application forms from March 5 to 9.

This time, the December 2020 edition of the exam will be held in May. The National Eligibility Test (NET) is held by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC) for selection to Assistant Professor post and for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). The exam is held twice a year: in June and in December. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the June edition of the exam was delayed.

UGC NET 2021: Important Points