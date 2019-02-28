UGC NET Registration Begins Tomorrow

UGC NET 2019 Apply Online At nta.ac.in, ntanet.nic.in

The National Testing Agency will conduct the UGC NET in June and online registration for the Assistant Professor and JRF eligibility test will begin tomorrow. There will be two papers and both the papers will be conducted in a single three hour duration. The exam will be held over a span of 7 days (June 20, 21, 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28). NTA will announce the UGC NET result by mid July. Candidates who wish to take the exam can go through the syllabus at ugcnetonline.in.

Candidates can apply for the UGC NET June exam till March 30.

Kyoto Protocol, Paris Agreement, Education In Ancient India In New UGC NET Syllabus

As of now, the detailed advertisement for the exam, which will be useful for those candidates who will take the exam for the first time, is yet to be released.

Those candidates who took the exam earlier as well should go through the various changes made in the exam pattern. The duration of the exam has been modified-break of 30 minutes between paper 1 and paper 2 has been removed. Candidates have to attempt both the papers in a single shift which will be of three hours duration.

NTA Changes Exam Pattern For Upcoming UGC NET Exam

There is no provision of optional questions this year. Earlier candidates were allowed to choose 50 out of 60 questions available to them in paper 1. However this time, there will be 50 compulsory questions in total.

This is the second NET exam to be conducted by the NTA, the testing agency which was established a year before to conduct national level exams. Among other exams the agency conducts NET, JEE Main, NEET are the major ones.

Click here for more Jobs News