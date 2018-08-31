UGC NET Registration Begins Tomorrow

UGC NET 2018 Registration At Nta.ac.in

National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin the registration process for its maiden UGC NET 2018 tomorrow. The exam will be conducted by NTA on behalf of UGC between 9 to 23 December. In its recent update, NTA has released the exam pattern for UGC NET. The exam will consist of two papers, 100 and 200 marks. The exam will be held in two shifts in computer based test mode. Paper 1 will be of 1 hour duration and will consist of 50 compulsory questions. Paper 2 will be of 2 hour duration and will have 100 compulsory questions. While the total marks for Paper 1 will be 100; it will be 200 for Paper 2.

Starting from July 2018 NET, UGC conducts the exam in two papers; before that NET comprised of three papers.

For Assistant Professor post and JRF in science subjects, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) conducts the exam. The newly formed national level academic examination authority, NTA, will conduct NEET, JEE main, UGC NET, CMAT and GPAT.

NTA will open Test Practice Centres or TPC for the students of remote areas. According to an official, 2,775 centres - schools and colleges from across the country - have shown their interest to be part of the TPCs for practicing the exam. 'We will finalise the centres soon. The links provided right now on the official websites are only for trial run,' an official from NTA confirmed to NDTV.

The registration for JEE main (I) will also begin tomorrow on NTA website.

