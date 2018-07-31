CBSE Expected To Release UGC NET July 2018 Exam Result Soon @ Cbsenet.nic.in

CBSE Expected To Release UGC NET July 2018 Exam Result Soon

CBSE is expected to release the result for UGC NET exam conducted in July 2018 soon. The result will be released on the official website for CBSE UGC NET. This is the last UGC NET being conducted by CBSE which will then transfer the onus to NTA. The board had conducted UGC NET on July 8. The board had released the answer key and recorded responses and had invited challenge on the same till July 27. The link to submit challenge on the answer key has been removed now. CBSE will release the final result, after going through the challenges received, soon.

The result, when released, will be available on the following websites:

www.cbsenet.nic.in

www.cbseresults.nic.in

Candidates who appeared for the exam will need their registration number to check their result.

This year there had been significant changes in the exam pattern and scheme of exam. To the releif of students paper 3 was removed and candidates had to appear only in two papers. Time was, however, reduced by 15 minutes for paper 1 and many students complained that the time was not enough to finish answering 50 questions.

Paper 1 is still general in nature and paper 2 is subject specific. Paper 1 had 50 questions to be solved in one hour while paper 2 had 100 questions to be solved in 2 hours.

In order to be considered for Both Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Eligibility for Assistant Professor and for Eligibility for Assistant Professor Only , the candidate must have appeared in both the papers and secured at least 40% aggregate marks in both the papers taken together for General (Unreserved) category candidates and at least 35% aggregate marks in both the papers taken together for all candidates belonging to the reserved categories (viz., SC, ST, OBC (belonging to Non-Creamy Layer) & PWD) and Transgenders.

