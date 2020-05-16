Uranium Corporation Of India Limited (UCIL) Announces Jobs For Class 10, 12 Pass, Graduates

Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL) has invited applications for recruitment to various posts. Application forms for the recruitment will be available online at the official website of UCIL, ucil.gov.in from May 18.

Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL) has invited applications for recruitment to various posts. Application forms for the recruitment will be available online at the official website of UCIL, ucil.gov.in from May 18. Candidates can fill and submit the application forms till June 22. "Before applying, candidates should ensure that they fulfill the eligibility criteria as on the cut-off date (30- April-2020). Admission to Computer based On-line Examination will be purely provisional. Candidature will be subject to verification of details/documents, if shortlisted, at a later stage," the job notification reads.

Job Notification

Vacancy Details

  • Graduate Operational Trainee (Chemical): 4 posts
  • Mining Mate-C: 52 posts
  • Boiler-cum-Compressor Attendant-A: 3 posts
  • Winding Engine Driver-B: 14 posts
  • Blaster-B: 4 posts
  • Apprentice (Mining Mate): 53 posts
  • Apprentice (Laboratory Assistant): 6 posts

Candidates will be selected on the basis of online test. The test will be of 2 hours duration and will comprise 120 objective type questions from general knowledge/ awareness, reasoning, numerical ability and general English and professional knowledge (discipline related). The question paper will be bilingual: in English and Hindi languages.

The test will be held in 16 cities. Candidates may opt/ choose 3 examination centres in order of their preferences.

