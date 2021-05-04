Telangana: 127 Vacancies To Be Filled In Assistant, Typist Posts In Universities

TSPSC recruitment 2021 for 127 posts: Registration open till May 20

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is currently inviting applications from computer science graduates and diploma holders for filling a total of 127 vacancies. Candidates who have passed government technical examination in English typewriting are also eligible to apply. Vacancies are available in P.V. Narsimha Rao Veterinary University, and Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University. The last date for submission of application forms is May 20.

Apply Online

"The Commission reserves the right to conduct the examination either computer-based recruitment test or offline OMR based examination of objective type," the TSPSC has said. The exam dates will be announced later and the admit cards will be released 7 days before the exam date, it has added.

The age of the candidates should be between 18-34 years. The upper age limit will be relaxed as per government rules, the Commission has said.

The written exam will be held at Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Warangal, Nizamabad, Mahaboobnagar, Ranga Reddy, Sanga Reddy, Nalgonda and Adilabad. Candidates have to give centre preference while filling the application form. "The Commission however reserves the right to allot candidates to any centre other than the centre chosen by the applicant or to abolish / create a new centre for administrative reasons. Request for change of the centre will not be entertained," TSPSC has said.

Click here for more Jobs News