TSLPRB Hall Ticket 2018 For Constable, SI Released; Website Unresponsive

TSLPRB Constable Hall tickets 2018 released on the official website. Website not responding due to heavy online traffic.

Jobs | | Updated: September 20, 2018 14:17 IST
TSLPRB Police Constable Hall tickets were released on the official website for the candidates who had registered for the recruitment exam successfully. The admit cards were available for download on the official website, however the website is not responding due to the heavy website traffic. As per reports more than 4 lakh candidates had applied for the recruitment on more than 18,000 vacancies

Candidates who are finding it difficult to download the TSLPRB Constable admit card because of the unresponsive website are advised to try downloading their admit cards in off-peak hours. Candidates can try downloading their admit cards in late evening or early mornings.

The TSLPRB Constable Preliminary exam will be conducted on September 30. The Preliminary exam will be of three hour duration and will carry 200 marks. The preliminary exam will be conducted from 10:00 am to 1 pm on September 30. 

Candidates who qualify in the TSLPRB Constable Preliminary exam will have to appear for a Physical Measurement Test and Physical Efficiency Test. Such candidates will have to fill Application Form II in order to participate in the subsequent rounds of selection. 

The selection process also includes a Main examination of three hours duration. 

