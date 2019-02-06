Tripura Public Service Commission Announces Lower Division Assistant-Typist Jobs

TPSC Recruitment 2019 For Lower Division Assistant-cum-Typist Post

The Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to Lower Division Assistant cum Typist post. A total of 100 vacancies have been notified by the Commission for the grade IV post of the Tripura Secretariat Service. 10+2 pass candidates with knowledge of computer typing and speed of 40 words per minute along with basic computer knowledge. The age limit of the applicants should be 18-40 years. Candidates will be selected on the basis of written exam and type test.

Job Notification

"The Commission will prepare merit list by adding marks obtained in two papers of the written examination to restrict the number of candidates to be called for type test. Number of candidates (Category wise) to be called for Type Test: Candidates qualified in the Written Examination will be called in the ratio 1: 5, i.e. 5(five) times the number of vacancies," reads the job notice.

The written exam will comprise questions related to general knowledge and current affairs and English language.

Candidates can apply on or before March 2. Applications must be sent in the prescribed format which is available at the official website tpsc.gov.in. Application forms are also available at Branches/Extension counters of Tripura Gramin Bank.

