BARC Invites Applications For Clerk, Steno Posts; Graduates, 10th Pass Candidates Eligible

BARC Recruitment 2019 For 60 Clerk, Stenographer Posts

For filling up 60 vacancies in upper division clerk and stenographer posts at constituent units of DAE located in Mumbai, Tarapur, Visakhapatnam and Kolkata, the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) has invited applications from graduates and class 10 pass candidates. Candidates can submit the online applications at the official website of BARC. "Only one application is acceptable for one post. If candidate wishes to apply for more than one post, separate application should be submitted on-line for each post," reads the job notice.

Graduates with speed of 30 words per minute in typewriting in English are eligible to apply for the clerk post. Applicants must have obtained 50% marks in the qualifying degree from a recognized University.

Class 10 pass candidates with speed of 80 words per minute in English stenography and typing speed in English of 30 words per minute are eligible for the Stenographer post.

The age limit of applicants for both the posts is 18-27 years.

BARC will select candidates on the basis of objective type test, descriptive written test/ skill test.

The last date for submission of application is February 25. "Candidates are required to have valid e-mail ID and a mobile number which should remain active during the currency of this recruitment. Call letter for Written Test / Skill Test, as the case may be, to the screened-in candidates will be sent on registered e-mail ID only," instructs the recruiting body.

