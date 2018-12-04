TNTRB Assistant Professor Answer Key Released, Check Here

TNTRB Answer Key 2018: Law Assistant Professor Key Released @ Trb.tn.nic.in, Check Here

Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TNTRB) conducted the Written Examination for the Direct Recruitment of Assistant Professors/Assistant Professors (Pre-Law) in Government Law Colleges from October 13, 2018 to October 16, 2018. Now the board has released the TNTRB tentative answer key for all subjects for the examination, based on the recommendation of subject experts. Candidates can submit their representation in prescribed format given (to be downloaded from TRB website) if any, regarding objections on the TNTRB answer key published, along with the relevant proof from authenticated text for the disputed answer keys.

The TNTRB Law Assistant Professor answer keys have been released on the website, trb.tn.nic.in.

According to a statement from TNTRB on the answer key, the representations may be sent through post or may be dropped in the Box provided at Teachers Recruitment Board's information centre to reach this office on or before December 10, 2018 up to 5.45 pm.

Candidates are advised to give proof from standard Text Books and Reference Books only. Guides, Correspondence Course materials and nonstandard books are not permissible. Separate format should be used for each question.

"Any objections and materials received beyond the stipulated time will not be entertained. Such objections will be considered by the subject expert / expert committee set up for this purpose and final key answers would be published in the website and the same would be final. No independent orders either accepting or rejecting the objections of the candidates will be passed," TNTRB Answer key statement said.

It also said the decision of Chairman, Expert Committee is final in this regard.

"Utmost care has been taken in preparing the tentative key answers list and in publishing it. Teachers Recruitment Board reserves the right to correct any errors that may have crept in. Incorrect tentative key answer would not confer any right of enforcement," TNTRB said.

