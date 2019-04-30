Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Notifies Research Assistant Job

TNPSC Recruitment 2019 For Research Assistant Post

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has notified 26 vacancies in Research Assistant post in the Institute of Veterinary Preventive Medicine, Ranipet under the Tamil Nadu Animal Husbandry Service. The application process has already started on the official website. Apply Online. The last date for submission of application form is May 29 and payment of fee through Bank (SBI or Indian Bank) will be till May 31. The online registration fee is Rs 150.

The Commission will select candidates on the basis of written exam and interview. The written exam will be held on June 30. There will be three examination centres in the state, Chennai, Madurai and Coimbatore.

Candidates with Masters in Veterinary Science (Micro-biology, Pathology, Parasitology, Dairy Micro-biology and Animal Biotechnology) are eligible to apply. Applicants must have passed Tamil as one of the languages in Higher Secondary Public Examination or its equivalent.

Meanwhile the application process for Drugs Inspector and Junior Analyst recruitment is still open. Candidates can apply till May 12. A total of 49 vacancies are available out of which 40 vacancies are for Drugs Inspector post. The Commission will conduct competitive exam on June 23 for selecting candidates for the post. the exam would comprise two papers-subject paper and general studies paper-and will be held in two shifts.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.