Archaeological Officer Recruitment Announced By TNPSC

Applicants must have passed Tamil as one of the subjects in degree level.

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has invited application from eligible candidates for recruitment as Archaeological Officer under Tamil Nadu General Subordinate Service. A total of 18 vacancies have been announced by the Commission for which candidates having Masters degree in Ancient History and Archaeology or in Archaeology are eligible to apply.

Candidates who have obtained MA in History or Indian History or in Tamil awarded by any of the University recognized by the University Grants Commission and post graduate diploma in Epigraphy and Archaeology awarded by the institute of Epigraphy, Department of Archaeology, Government of Tamil Nadu or post graduate diploma in Archaeology awarded by the Archaeological Survey of India.

The upper age limit of the applicants must be 30 years for candidates not belonging to o SC, SC(A), ST, MBC/DC, BC and BCM category.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written exam. The exam would comprise questions related to the subject and general studies and would carry a total of 500 marks. The exam would be held at Chennai, Madurai and Coimbatore. The question paper in Tamil Language and Literature subject will be set in Tamil language only. For the other subjects and General studies will be set in both English and Tamil.

The last date for submission of application is December 27.

