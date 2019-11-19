Tamil Nadu Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Recruitment Begins

TNPSC Recruitment 2019 For 1141 Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Posts

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has announced recruitment to 1,141 Veterinary Assistant Surgeon posts under Tamil Nadu Animal Husbandry Service. This excludes 636 vacancies filled up by temporarily working Veterinary Assistant Surgeon. Candidates with B.V.Sc., Degree (now known as B.V.Sc. & Animal Husbandry) are eligible to apply. Applications can be filled and submitted, online, on or before December 17.

While the upper age limit for candidates belonging to SCs, SC(A)s, STs, MBCs/DCs, BCs, BCMs and Destitute Widows of all categories is 58 years, for others the upper age limit is 30 years.

Applicant must be a Registered Veterinary Practitioner within the meaning of the Indian Veterinary Council Act, 1984 (Central Act 52 of 1984) and must have passed Tamil as one of the languages in Higher Secondary Public Examination or its equivalent.

Candidates will be selected through written exam and interview.

The written exam would comprise questions from Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science and General Studies of degree standard. The exam would carry a total of 500 marks. Exam would be held at Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli, Tirunelveli, Salem and Thanjavur.

The interview would carry 70 marks.

