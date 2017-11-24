TNPSC Seeks Applications From Graduates, Postgraduates

'It is mandatory for the applicants to register their basic particulars through One Time online Registration system on payment of Rs.150/- (Rupees One Hundred and Fifty only) towards registration fee and then should apply online for this recruitment. (The One Time Registration will be valid for 5 years from the date of registration. Thereafter, the registration should be renewed by paying the prescribed fee),' reads the official notification. The Commission had earlier this year, changed the registration or examination fee for recruitment. TNPSC Recruitment 2017 Major Update: Changes In Fee Structure And Concession
Vacancy Details
- Junior Analyst in the Drugs Testing Laboratory: 14 posts under Tamil Nadu Medical Subordinate Service
- Junior Chemist in Industries and Commerce Department: 6 posts under Tamil Nadu Industries Subordinate Service
- Chemist in Industries and Commerce Department: 3 posts under Tamil Nadu Industries Subordinate Service
- Archaeological Chemist in Archaeology Department: 1 post under Tamil Nadu General Subordinate Service
