TNPSC Seeks Applications From Graduates, Postgraduates

Share EMAIL PRINT TNPSC Recruitment 2017 For Graduates, Postgraduates New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has invited applications from eligible graduates and postgraduates in Pharmacy/ Chemistry/ Pharmaceutical Chemistry/ Analytical Chemistry/ Chemical Technology/ Industrial Chemistry are eligible to apply. Eligibility criteria vary for each of the posts, hence applicants are suggested to go through the job notification in detail, before applying. A total of 25 posts are open for recruitment. Candidates can submit their application till 20 December. TNPSC will conduct written exam for the recruitment on 17-18 February 2018. Official job notification is available at tnpsc.gov.in.



'It is mandatory for the applicants to register their basic particulars through One Time online Registration system on payment of Rs.150/- (Rupees One Hundred and Fifty only) towards registration fee and then should apply online for this recruitment. (The One Time Registration will be valid for 5 years from the date of registration. Thereafter, the registration should be renewed by paying the prescribed fee),' reads the official notification. The Commission had earlier this year, changed the registration or examination fee for recruitment.



Vacancy Details Junior Analyst in the Drugs Testing Laboratory: 14 posts under Tamil Nadu Medical Subordinate Service

Junior Chemist in Industries and Commerce Department: 6 posts under Tamil Nadu Industries Subordinate Service

Chemist in Industries and Commerce Department: 3 posts under Tamil Nadu Industries Subordinate Service

Archaeological Chemist in Archaeology Department: 1 post under Tamil Nadu General Subordinate Service In another news, TNPSC group 4 exam, which has begun recently has been criticized by the opposition for allowing outside State candidates for registration.



