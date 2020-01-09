Tamil Nadu Civil Services (Group 1) Final Result Announced

Tamil Nadu Combined Civil Services (Group 1) exam final result has been released.

Tamil Nadu Combined Civil Services (Group 1) exam final result has been released. The result has been released by Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on its official website tnpsc.gov.in. The final merit list has been decided on the basis of written test which held in July and interview which was held in December.

The Commission has selected candidates and recommended them for appointment to 139 posts under Group 1 services-Tamil Nadu Civil Service, Tamil Nadu Police Service, Tamil Nadu Commercial Taxes Service, Tamil Nadu Co-operative Service, Tamil Nadu Registration Service, Tamil Nadu Panchayat Development Service, Tamil Nadu General Service and Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services.

The Commission is expected to announce the Civil Judge exam result this month. The exam was held on November 24. Through this recruitment, TNPSC would select and recommend candidates for the post of Civil Judge in the Tamil Nadu State Judicial Service. A total of 176 vacancies will be filled through this exam. Candidates who qualify this exam would appear for the main exam scheduled to be held on March 28 and 29, 2020. Selection of candidates shall be made on the basis of total marks obtained by the candidates in the main written examination & viva-voce.

