Tamil Nadu Civil Services (Group 1 Services) Exam In April. Details Released

The Tamil Nadu Combined Civil Services-I Examination (Group I Services) details have been announced. The preliminary exam is scheduled for April 5. Candidates can find details of the exam at the official website of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) at tnpsc.gov.in. Applications, to register for the exam, can be filled and submitted till February 19.

A total of 69 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment in Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Assistant Commissioner (Commercial Taxes), Deputy Registrar of Co-operative Societies, Assistant Director of Rural Development and District Officer (Fire and Rescue Services).

The minimum age limit to be eligible for the exam is 21 years.

Applicants should have knowledge of Tamil language.

The preliminary exam, which will be held in April, will comprise questions from general studies, aptitude and mental ability test. The exam would carry a total of 300 marks. Candidates who qualify the exam would be eligible to take the main exam and interview. The main exam would be of 750 marks and the interview would carry a total of 100 marks.

The questions on General Studies will be set in both Tamil and English.

The final merit list will be based on the main exam and interview. The preliminary exam will only be a screening test for the main exam.

