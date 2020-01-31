Tamil Nadu Combined Engineering Service Exam To Be Notified In April

Last year the Combined Engineering Service exam was notified in May.

The detail of the Tamil Nadu Combined Engineering Service exam is expected to be announced in April. The exam will be conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC). Through this exam, TNPSC selects and recommends candidates for appointment to the posts of Assistant Engineer, Assistant Electrical Inspector, Assistant Director of Industrial Safety and Health and Junior Architect.

Last year the Combined Engineering Service exam was notified in May. A total of 478 vacancies were notified in various departments like in Highways Department, Water Resources Department, Maritime Board, etc.

Graduate engineers are eligible to take the exam.

Candidates are selected to the Engineering Services on the basis of objective type test and interview. The objective type test would comprise questions from respective subjects and general studies which would carry a total of 500 marks. The interview would carry a total of 70 marks.

"The questions in paper 1 (subject paper) will be set in English only and the questions for Civil & Mechanical will be set both in Tamil and English. The questions in paper 2 (General Studies) will be set both in Tamil and English," said TNPSC in earlier notification released regarding the Combined Engineering Service exam.

