Tamil Nadu Announces Massive Assistant Professor Recruitment. Details Here

Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board applications can be submitted at trb.tn.nic.in

Government of Tamil Nadu's Teachers Recruitment Board pr TN TRB has announced recruitment for 2,340 Assistant Professors in various government colleges in the state. The TN TRB has invited applications for Direct Recruitment from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professors in Tamil Nadu Collegiate Educational Service for Government Arts and Science Colleges and Colleges of Education for the year 2018-19 through online mode. The registration process will start from September 4. The TN TRB Assistant Professor recruitment applications can be submitted till September 24, 2019, upto 05.00 p.m.

The registration process for this recruitment will be held at trb.tn.nic.in.

TN TRB Assistant Professor recruitment 2019: Important dates

Date of notification: August 28, 2019

Date of commencement of application through online mode: September 4, 2019

Last date for submission of application through online mode: September 24, 2019

Date of certificate verification and interview: Will be announced later

Candidates should not have completed 57 years as on July 1, 2019 as the age of superannuation is 58 years.

TN TRB Assistant Professor recruitment 2019: How to apply

Candidates may read carefully the "How to Apply" section given in the advertisement before the registration.

Candidates should apply only through online mode in the Teachers Recruitment Board website, trb.tn.nic.in.

The application process is entirely online. No other mode of application will be accepted.

A valid e-mail id and mobile number of candidate are mandatory for registration and e-mail id should be kept active for any future correspondence.

Evidence for claims made by the candidate while applying online shall be uploaded by the candidate at the time of registration itself. The same will be verified subsequently at the time of certificate verification and interview.

