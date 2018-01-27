Telangana PSC Recruitment Notification Out; Check Details TSPSC will begin online recruitment process for the posts of Assistant Librarian, Horticulture Officer, Pharmacist and ANM/ MPHA (F) on 29 January 2018 and the last date for submission of online application is 28 February 2018.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Interested candidates can apply at the official website of the Commission at tspsc.gov.in. New Delhi: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the first recruitment notification of the year. TSPSC will begin online recruitment process for the posts of Assistant Librarian, Horticulture Officer, Pharmacist and ANM/ MPHA (F) on 29 January 2018 and the last date for submission of online application is 28 February 2018. 'The Examination (Objective Type) dates will be announced later. The Commission reserves the right to conduct the Examination either computer based recruitment test (CBRT) or offline OMR based Examination of objective type.'



Candidates with the D. Pharmacy and having Pharmacy council registration are eligible to apply for Pharmacist post. For ANM post, candidates must have class 10 pass qualification along with MPHW (F) Training; AP / Telangana Nursing Council registration is also a must. Bachelor's degree in the concerned field is the eligibility criteria for other posts.



Vacancy Details

Assistant Librarian in Director of Medical Education: 6 posts

Horticulture Officer in Agriculture and Cooperation Department: 27 posts

ANM/MPHA(F) in Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad : 152 posts

Pharmacist Gr.II in DPH&FW, DME and TVVP: 238 posts



Applicants must be in the age group of 18-44 years. Age relaxation benefits can be availed by Telangana State Government Employees, Ex-Service men, NCC, SC/ ST, BC and physically handicapped persons.



The examination will be held at Hyderabad. 'Those candidates who qualify in the Examination in order of merit will be called for verification of Certificates, Community and Category wise for the vacancies available as required. The minimum qualifying marks for Selection are OCs 40%, BCs 35% SCs, STs and PH 30%. The minimum qualifying marks are relaxable in the case of SC/ST/BC/PH at the discretion of the Commission.'



Interested candidates can apply at the official website of the Commission at tspsc.gov.in.



