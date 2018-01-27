Telangana PSC Recruitment Notification Out; Check Details

Candidates with the D. Pharmacy and having Pharmacy council registration are eligible to apply for Pharmacist post. For ANM post, candidates must have class 10 pass qualification along with MPHW (F) Training; AP / Telangana Nursing Council registration is also a must. Bachelor's degree in the concerned field is the eligibility criteria for other posts.
Vacancy Details
Assistant Librarian in Director of Medical Education: 6 posts
Horticulture Officer in Agriculture and Cooperation Department: 27 posts
ANM/MPHA(F) in Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad : 152 posts
Pharmacist Gr.II in DPH&FW, DME and TVVP: 238 posts
Applicants must be in the age group of 18-44 years. Age relaxation benefits can be availed by Telangana State Government Employees, Ex-Service men, NCC, SC/ ST, BC and physically handicapped persons.
The examination will be held at Hyderabad. 'Those candidates who qualify in the Examination in order of merit will be called for verification of Certificates, Community and Category wise for the vacancies available as required. The minimum qualifying marks for Selection are OCs 40%, BCs 35% SCs, STs and PH 30%. The minimum qualifying marks are relaxable in the case of SC/ST/BC/PH at the discretion of the Commission.'
