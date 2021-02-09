Telangana Government Issues Order For 10% Reservation For Economically Weaker Sections

The Telangana government on Monday issued orders providing 10 per cent reservation to the EWS.

The Telangana government on Monday issued orders providing 10 per cent reservation to the economically weaker section (EWS) in educational institutions and state government jobs, in line with the Central government guidelines.

"Government, after careful consideration of the matter, have decided to implement 10% reservation to the Economically Weaker Section for admissions into all educational institutions in the State and also in respect of initial appointments to the posts in services under the State, following the criteria and guidelines prescribed by the Government of India," a government order (GO) said.

Necessary amendments to rules and guidelines in this regard shall be issued by the general administration department and education department separately, it said.

The Telangana government has decided to implement the quota in the state nearly two years after the Centre announced 10 per cent reservation for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in government jobs and educational institutions. As of now 50 percent reservations are being implemented for the weaker sections in the State.With10percent reservation to the EWS, the reservation percentage will go up to 60 per cent, according an official release.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)