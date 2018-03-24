Teaching Jobs Announced By Atomic Energy Education Society Atomic Energy Education Society (AEES) has announced recruitment for teaching posts. A total of 50 posts are open for recruitment.

Atomic Energy Education Society (AEES) has announced recruitment for teaching posts. A total of 50 posts are open for recruitment. 'AEES invites online applications from Indian citizens for recruitment to the posts of Post Graduate Teachers, Trained Graduate Teachers and Primary Teachers. The Pay and Allowances are generally as per Central Government Rules to the extent adopted by AEES from time to time,' reads the official notification. Online applications should be submitted online at the official website of AEES at aees.gov.in.



Candidates will be selected on the basis of written exam and skill test. The written test will comprise of two parts. While part 1 will be qualifying in nature, candidates who secure 50% in part 2 of written exam (45% for candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ OBC/ PWD categories).



Regarding skill test, the maximum number of candidates called for the Skill Test will be in general 5 times the number of vacancies for each post/ category that will be solely as per the merit list prepared based on the marks scored in the part 2 of written test.



Written test will be held at Mumbai, Hyderabad, Indore and Jamshedpur. The skill test will be held at AEES, Central Office, AECS-6, Western Sector, Anushaktinagar, Mumbai 400 094.



Candidates shall have to pay Rs 750 along with online applications (no fee for Women/SC/ST/PWD candidates).



Click here for more



