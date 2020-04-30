Staff Selection Commission Updates Now Available On UMANG App

SSC Updates: Staff Selection Commission Updates Now Available At UMANG App

The Staff Selection Commission or SSC, one of the major national level government recruitment agencies, has made its official updates available on the UMANG platform of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. The Commission said in a statement that the UMANG or 'Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG)' platform will host latest news, notices of examinations, results of examinations, examination calendar and vacancies being announced by the SSC.

The candidates may visit Google Play Store (in case of Android users) or iTunes App Store (in case of Apple users) and type 'UMANG app' to download the application on their mobile phones.

"The following modules of the Staff Selection Commission's Portal have also been made available on the 'Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG)' Platform of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). (i) Latest News (ii) Notices of Examinations (iii) Results of Examinations (iv) Examination Calendar (v) Vacancies," the SSCC statement read

Apart from UMANG app, the SSC updates will also be available on the official website, at ssc.nic.in.

Staff Selection Commission, Government of India, advertises various Group B (Non -Gazetted) or Group "C" posts from different central government departments and organizations. Recruitment for these vacancies falls under different regional offices of SSC.

Major Group B and C recruitment examinations held by the SSC include Combined Graduate Level (CGL), Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL), Junior Engineers (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Quantity Surveying and Contract), Sub Inspectors in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces & Assistant Sub Inspectors in CISF Examination, Combined Junior Hindi Translators, Senior Translators and Hindi Pradhyapak, Junior Translators (CSOLS), Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff or MTC and Stenographers Grade C and D.

