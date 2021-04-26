SSC To Disclose Marks Of Non-Recommended Candidates For Other Employment Opportunities

SSC to publicly disclose marks of non-recommended candidates

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced to give an option to candidates where their marks will be shared on public domains for other employment opportunities. This option will only be open to those candidates who appear in the final stage of particular recruitment but do not qualify for an appointment.

The scheme will be implemented for all the exams held from November 2020 onwards, the Commission has said.

As per the information available on the government's career portal, NCS, currently, this facility is being provided by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), the railway recruitment boards (RRB) and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The government has asked recruiting agencies to disclose the marks of the non-recommended candidates with a view to providing a useful database to other employers to enable them to identify good employable candidates.

Candidates will have the option, at the time of filling up of application form, from opting out of disclosing the above details publicly.

The agencies will reveal the name of candidate, father/husband's name, date of birth, category (Gen/SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PH/Minority), gender of the candidate, educational qualifications, total marks obtained in the qualifying examination, ranking by which the merit is decided, complete address and e-mail address.

The information of only those candidates who opt to the disclosure scheme is released on the official websites.

The information will be valid for one year from the date of disclosure. The government plans to have a dedicated website named "Integrated Information System for Public Recruitment Agencies".

SSC conducts various exams every year for class 10 pass, class 12 pass and graduates. For its biggest exams, Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) and Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exams over 25 lakh applications are registered.