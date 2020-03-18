SSC To Announce Stenographer Skill Test Result Today

SSC steno skill test was held for those candidates who had qualified the computer based test.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will declare the skill test result of Stenographer Grade 'C' and 'D' examination 2018. The result will be available on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The Commission was due to announce the result for Skill Test today, on March 6, but postponed the result declaration to March 17, 2020. On March 17, it again postponed the result declaration to March 18 citing administrative reasons.

"Candidates of Stenographer Grade 'C' & 'D' Examination, 2018 may note that the result of Skill Test, which was scheduled to be declared on 17.03.2020, will now be declared on 18.03.2020 due to Administrative reason," the SSC said in a notification.

The skill test comprised dictation for 10 minutes in English or Hindi (as opted by the candidates in the online Application Form) at the speed of 100 word per minute (w.p.m) for the post of Stenographer Grade 'C' and 80 w.p.m. for the post of Stenographer Grade 'D'.

SSC holds an open competitive computer-based examination for recruitment of Stenographer Grade 'C' (Group 'B', non gazetted) and Stenographer Grade 'D' (Group 'C') for various ministries/ departments/ organizations.

Class 12 pass candidates are eligible for the exam.

