SSC MTS Exam In October-November; Class 10 Pass Eligible

SSC MTS notification in June, Exam in October-November

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) exam in October-November. The SSC MTS notification will be released on June 2. Application forms will be available till July 15. MTS is a General Central Service Group 'C' Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post. Last year the exam was held in August and 19.18 lakh candidates appeared for it.

Class 10 pass candidates are eligible for the exam.

The SSC MTS notification will be available on the official website ssc.nic.in.

SSC selects candidates for the MTS post on the basis of a computer based test and a descriptive paper. The computer based test would have questions from general English, general intelligence and reasoning, numerical aptitude and general awareness. In the descriptive paper candidates have to attempt Short Essay/Letter in English or in any language included in the 8th schedule of the Constitution. The descriptive paper will be of qualifying nature and is intended to test elementary language skills in view of categorization of the post as Group-C and in view of job requirements.

The application fee for the exam is Rs 100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee. Other candidates can pay the fee online through BHIM UPI, Net Banking, by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit cards or through cash in SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan.

Click here for more Jobs News