SSC Stenographer Written Exam Result Date Announced

SSC Stenographer Result Update

The final result of Stenographer grade 'C' and 'D' exam 2017 has been declared by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). On the other hand the written exam result for the same recruitment, held in 2018, will be announced on April 15. Stenographer recruitment is conducted by the Commission every year for filling up grade 'C' and 'D' level vacancies in various Ministries and government departments. Class 12 pass candidates are eligible for this exam. SSC selects stenographers on the basis of performance in computer based test and skill test.

In the 2017 exam, result of which has been declared recently 33 candidates have been provisionally selected for the post of Stenographer Grade 'C' and 1434 candidates for the post of Stenographer Grade 'D'. A total of 23,473 candidates had qualified the written exam.

The 2018 edition of the stenographer recruitment process was notified by the Commission in October and the computer based test was held in February. 4,36,910 candidates had registered for the exam and 42.43% candidates took the exam.

SSC CHSL Registration

The registration link for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam will be disabled by the Commission on April 5. The exam is held every year for selection to Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operator posts in various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices. This year the exam will be held in July.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.