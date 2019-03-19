SSC Revises Result For Stenographer Skill Test 2017

SSC ha revised result for Stenographer Skill Test 2017

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released revised result for Skill Test of Stenographer Grade 'C' & 'D' Examination, 2017. The Skill Test of Stenographer Grade 'C' & 'D' Examination, 2017 was conducted on November 28, 2018 and December 10, 2018. When the result for Skill Test of Stenographer Grade 'C' & 'D' Examination, 2017 was released earlier 601 candidates were declared qualified in Skill Test for Stenographer Grade 'C' and 2267(2211+56) candidates were declared qualified in Skill Test for Stenographer Grade 'D'.

The Commission did a comprehensive review of the Skill Test and has declared 16 additional candidates have qualified in Skill Test for Stenographer Grade 'C' and 74 additional candidates have qualified in Skill Test for Stenographer Grade 'D'.

About the document verification process of the qualified candidates, the Commission says, "The Document Verification for the shortlisted additional candidates will be held by the Regional Offices on 23-3-2019 and 24-3-2019. For detailed schedule of Document Verification and downloading of Admit Cards, the candidates should visit the website(s) of the concerned Regional Offices."

For the recruitment of Stenographers, SSC conducts a computer-based test first. candidates who qualify in the computer-based test are then called for Skill Test. The candidates who qualify the Skill Test will be considered for final selection on basis of their merit in the Computer Based Examination.

Final selection and allocation of Ministries/ Departments are made on the basis of the performance of candidates in the Computer Based Examination and the preference of Posts/ Departments exercised by them at the time of Document Verification.

