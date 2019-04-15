SSC Stenographer Written Exam Result Today

SSC Stenographer Result Expected Today: Know How To Check

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will announce the written exam result of Stenographer written exam today. Check Result Here. Stenographer recruitment is conducted by the Commission every year for filling up grade 'C' and 'D' level vacancies in various Ministries and government departments.

The 2018 edition of the stenographer recruitment process was notified by the Commission in October and the computer based test was held in February. 4,36,910 candidates had registered for the exam and 42.43% candidates took the exam.

SSC selects stenographers on the basis of performance in computer based test and skill test.

Recently, the Commission had declared the final result of Stenographer 2017 exam. While 33 candidates have been provisionally selected for the post of Stenographer Grade 'C' and 1434 candidates for the post of Stenographer Grade 'D'. A total of 23,473 candidates had qualified the written exam.

