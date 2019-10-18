SSC To Conclude Application For Stenographer Grade 'C', Grade 'D' Recruitment Today

SSC Stenographer recruitment application process will conclude today

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conclude the online application process for Stenographer recruitment today, i.e. October 18. The Commission had advertised Stenographer Grade 'C' and Grade 'D' vacancies in September. The exact number of Stenographer vacancies available will be notified later. The facility to pay application fee online or to generate offline Challan will be available till October 20.

Through this recruitment candidates will be selected for empanelment as stenographers in vacancies available with Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Central Government, including their Attached and Subordinate offices located in various States and Union Territories all over the country.

For the post of Stenographer, the essential qualification is 12th passed. The lower age limit is 18 years and upper age limit for Grade 'C' posts is 30 years and for Grade 'D' posts is 27 years.

Eligible individuals can apply for Stenographer recruitment online on the Commission's official website. The application fee is Rs. 100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with disability (PwD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) are exempted from paying application fee.

The Commission will hold a computer-based test for shortlisting candidates for the skill test. The Computer-based test will tentatively be held in May next year. The CBT will be of 2 hours' duration. There will be three sections in the test - General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, and English Language and Comprehension. The first two sections will have 50 questions each and language section will have 100 questions which are to be solved in 2 hours.

