SSC Steno Grade C, D 2017 Exam Marks Declared; Check Now Staff Selection Commission (SSC) had released the marks of the candidates who have appeared for the Computer Based Examination for Stenographer Grade 'C' & 'D' Examination, 2017.

21 Shares EMAIL PRINT SSC Steno or Stenographer Grade C, D 2017 Exam Marks Declared @ Ssc.nic.in SSC Steno 2017 Marks: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) had released the marks of the candidates who have appeared for the Computer Based Examination for Stenographer Grade 'C' & 'D' Examination, 2017. SSC had conducted the examination for Stenographer Grade 'C' & 'D' Recruitment 2017 from September 11, 2017 to September 14, 2017 at various centres all over the country. Total 2,24,618 candidates had appeared in the above Examination. SSC declared the results of this examination on November 11, 2017. The candidates who have appeared for SSC Steno Grade C and D exam may access the marks from the official website now.



Earlier, the



8469 and 15004 candidates in order of their Roll Numbers are declared provisionally qualified for appearing in Skill Tests for the post of Stenographer Grade 'C' and Stenographer Grade 'D', respectively, subject to their fulfilling all eligibility conditions on the results declared on November 21.



The cut-off marks fixed by SSC in this Steno Grade C and D and availability of candidates under different categories are as under:-



The schedule of Skill Test of SSC Steno 2017 recruitment will be communicated by the Regional Offices later. Candidates are advised to follow the website of the Regional Offices concerned.



The result of this Examination is also available on the website of the Commission: www.ssc.nic.in.

SSC Steno 2017 Marks: How to check

The candidates who are searching for SSC Steno 2017 marks may follow these steps:

SSC Steno or Stenographer Grade C, D 2017 Exam Marks Declared @ Ssc.nic.in; Check Now



Step One: Go to the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in



Step Two: Click on the link "STENOGRAPHERS (GRADE C & D ) EXAM.,2017 MARKS OF THE CANDIDATES IN WRITTEN EXAM." from the home page



Step Three: Click on "click here" from the next page



Step Four: Search for your roll number on the next page ope.



Step Five: Check your marks.



Click here for more





Staff Selection Commission (SSC) had released the marks of the candidates who have appeared for the Computer Based Examination for Stenographer Grade 'C' & 'D' Examination, 2017. SSC had conducted the examination for Stenographer Grade 'C' & 'D' Recruitment 2017 from September 11, 2017 to September 14, 2017 at various centres all over the country. Total 2,24,618 candidates had appeared in the above Examination. SSC declared the results of this examination on November 11, 2017. The candidates who have appeared for SSC Steno Grade C and D exam may access the marks from the official website now.Earlier, the SSC Stenographers' Grade C & D examination 2017 results were scheduled to be declared on November 10, but the results declaration was re-scheduled and finally it was declared on November 21.8469 and 15004 candidates in order of their Roll Numbers are declared provisionally qualified for appearing in Skill Tests for the post of Stenographer Grade 'C' and Stenographer Grade 'D', respectively, subject to their fulfilling all eligibility conditions on the results declared on November 21.The cut-off marks fixed by SSC in this Steno Grade C and D and availability of candidates under different categories are as under:-The schedule of Skill Test of SSC Steno 2017 recruitment will be communicated by the Regional Offices later. Candidates are advised to follow the website of the Regional Offices concerned.The result of this Examination is also available on the website of the Commission: www.ssc.nic.in.The candidates who are searching for SSC Steno 2017 marks may follow these steps:Step One: Go to the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.inStep Two: Click on the link "STENOGRAPHERS (GRADE C & D ) EXAM.,2017 MARKS OF THE CANDIDATES IN WRITTEN EXAM." from the home pageStep Three: Click on "click here" from the next pageStep Four: Search for your roll number on the next page ope.Step Five: Check your marks.Click here for more Jobs News