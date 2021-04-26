SSC Releases Final Marks Of SI, ASI Recruitment Exam 2018

SSC releases final marks of candidates who had appeared in SI, ASI recruitment exam 2018.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the marks of all the candidates who had appeared for the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub Inspector in CISF Examination, 2018. Candidates can check their result from the official website using their registration details.

SSC Result

The final result of the SSC SI, ASI recruitment 2018 was declared last week. A total of 1,433 candidates have qualified the exam. The list of qualified candidates includes 161 female candidates, have been selected for appointment as Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, Sub-Inspector in Border Security Force (BSF), Sub-Inspector in Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Sub-Inspector in Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBPF) and Sub-Inspector in Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

The Commission has postponed the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Examination-2019 in view of the rising cases of COVID-19. The exam was scheduled on May 8. Before this, the Commission had postponed the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam. The exam was scheduled to be held till April 27.

Meanwhile, the SSC has announced that it will give an option to non-recommended candidates where they can disclose their marks in public domain with an aim to provide them other employment opportunities. The scheme will be implemented for all the exams held from November 2020 onwards, the Commission has said.

