SSC Announces Tier II Exam Result For CHSL 2018

SSC CHSL 2018 tier II result has been announced

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the CHSL 2018 Tier II exam result. The Tier II exam, which happens to be a descriptive paper, was held on September 29, 2019 for recruitment on the posts of Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant, Junior Secretariat Assistant, DEO, LDC etc.

Candidates who have qualified in the Tier II of CHSL, will now appear in Skill Test/Typing Test, which is the Tier III of the CHSL recruitment process.

Based on the cut off set by SSC, 37 candidates have qualified for the skill test for the posts of DEO, 1741 candidates have qualified for the skill test for the post of DEO in C&AG, and 30822 candidates have qualified for typing test for the posts of Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant, Junior Secretariat Assistant, LDC, etc.

SSC CHSL Tier II Result For DEO Posts In Departments Other Than C&AG

SSC CHSL Tier II Result For DEO Posts In C&AG

SSC CHSL Tier II Result For All Other Posts

The dates for the skill test and typing test will be announced by the Commission later. The information on DEST and Typing Test will be released on websites for regional SSC offices.

For the post of DEO in departments other than C&AG, the cut off for unreserved categories is 252.06, for DEO post in C&AG, the cut off for unreserved categories is 223.60, and finally the cut off for unreserved categories for all other posts is 190.33.

Skill Test is mandatory for the post of Data Entry Operators. To qualify in the exam, candidates would need to record Data Entry Speed of 8,000 Key Depressions per hour on computer.

For the post of Data Entry Operator in the Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (C&AG) candidates will need to record the speed of 15,000 key depressions per hour on computer to qualify.

For the posts of LDC/ JSA and Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant, Typing Test will be held. Candidates opting for English medium should have typing speed of 35 words per minute (w.p.m.) and those opting for Hindi medium should have typing speed of 30 words per minute (w.p.m.).

