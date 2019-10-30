SSC Phase VII Selection Post Written Exam Answer Key Released

SSC has released Phase VII Selection Post exam answer key

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative answer key for the Phase-VII/2019 Selection Posts Examination which was conducted from October 14 to October 16, 2019. The Selection Post examination was conducted for three levels - Matriculation, Higher Secondary (10+2), and Graduation and above. Apart from the answer key, SSC has also released the response sheets of the individual candidates.

The SSC Phase VII Selection Post exam was conducted in computer-based mode. The answer keys are available on the official SSC website and the last date to submit objection is November 1, 2019. Candidates can submit objection on the answer key online only. For each objection submitted, candidates will have to pay Rs. 100 per challenge.

The Commission has also advised the candidates to download their response sheets by November 1 as the same will not be available after the specified date.

SSC Phase VII Selection Post Exam Answer Key Direct Link

After the process of objection on answer keys is over, the Commission will prepare a final answer key after resolution of the objections received. The Commission will then calculate the raw scores of the candidates and then normalize it. Normalization process is followed to account for the difference in difficulty levels of the question papers used in different shifts of the exam.

Candidates who qualify in the SSC Selection Post Written Examination will be called for a Document Verification process. Skill Test will be conducted for posts wherever prescribed.

