SSC Releases Application Status For Selection Post Phase VII Applicants

SSC application status for Selection Post Phase VII exam released

Regional offices of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) have started releasing the application status for candidates who have applied for Selection Post Phase VII recruitment. Candidates who have applied for this recruitment can check their application status, exam date, and city details from the respective regional SSC websites. Candidates have two options to check their application status, either using their application number, or their name.

The computer-based examination will be conducted from October 14 to October 16 in multiple sessions. There will be three separate Computer Based Examinations consisting of Objective Type Multiple Choice questions, for the posts with minimum Educational Qualification of Matriculation, Higher Secondary, and Graduation and above levels.

The computer-based test will be of one hour duration. The test will have four sections - General Intelligence, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill), and English Language (Basic Knowledge). Each section will have 25 questions. Each question will carry 2 marks and there is negative marking of 0.5 marks for each wrong answer.

The marks scored by candidates will be normalized. Skill test will be conducted for shortlisted candidates will be conducted for posts wherever it is prescribed.

The admit card for the SSC Selection Post Phase VII exam will be released shortly on the regional SSC websites.

