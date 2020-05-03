SSC Is The First Central Recruiting Body To Provide Mobile App Services

Updates on SSC exam, notification, result are available on UMANG app.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is now available on UMANG app. SSC is the first central recruiting organisation to provide app based services to job aspirants.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and the SSC are the two main agencies which carry out recruitment to services and posts under the Union Government through a strict selection process. Both of these recruitment organisations handle lakhs of candidates in every recruitment process.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) doesn't provide mobile app services.

None of these organisations have social media accounts and communicate with candidates via emails or SMSes.

The official websites of UPSC and SSC are upsc.gov.in and ssc.nic.in.

UMANG (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) is government's single platform for dissemination of e-Gov services. UMANG service is available on multiple channels like mobile application, web, IVR and SMS which can be accessed through smartphones, feature phones, tablets and desktops.

As of now, UMANG provides 643 services.

SSC has been recently added to the UMANG app and has already been rated 4.7 out of 5.

Union Minister for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Jitendra Singh has tweeted about this.

You can now get all the information regarding exams, results, vacancies and other updates in just a few clicks directly from the @UmangOfficial_ app. For more info, visit https://t.co/JvyKldlssC or give a missed call at 9718397183. pic.twitter.com/BLzR4MaIK3 — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) May 2, 2020

Candidates may visit Google Play Store (in case of Android users) or iTunes App Store (in case of Apple users) and type ‘UMANG app' to download the application on their mobile phones.

The SSC advertises various Group B (Non -Gazetted) or Group C posts from different central government departments and organizations. Major Group B and C recruitment examinations held by the SSC include Combined Graduate Level (CGL), Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL), Junior Engineers (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Quantity Surveying and Contract), Sub Inspectors in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces & Assistant Sub Inspectors in CISF Examination, Combined Junior Hindi Translators, Senior Translators and Hindi Pradhyapak, Junior Translators, Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff or MTC and Stenographers Grade C and D.

The UPSC selects candidates to man various Central Civil Services and Posts and the Services common to the Union and States.

