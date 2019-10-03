SSC Releases MTS 2019 Answer Key For Srinagar Candidates

SSC MTS 2019 answer key released for Srinagar candidates

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the answer key for Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination 2019 (Paper I) for candidates of Srinagar centre who appeared for the exam on September 27 in Jammu. The Commission has given only one day, October 3, for candidates to check the answer key and submit their objections, if any.

Candidates submitting objection on the tentative answer key will have to pay Rs. 100 as fee for each objection submitted.

The Commission had earlier released the tentative answer key for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination 2019 (Paper I) on September 6 for candidates of all other centres. Commission has concluded the process of receiving objection on the answer key from candidates of all other centres.

After resolution of the objections received, the Commission will release the result for the paper I of the MTS recruitment exam. The marks of candidates will be normalized since the exam was conducted in multiple shifts.

Candidates can access the MTS Exam 2019 Paper I answer key and their response sheets from the Commission's official website. The Commission has also advised candidates to download and save their response sheets as the same will not be available after the last date of objection submission.

