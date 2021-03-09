SSC MTS 2020 Recruitment Registration Closes On March 21

SSC MTS computer based test will be held in July.

For the SSC MTS 2020 recruitment, the registration window will close on March 21. The last date for paying the exam fee online is March 23. Candidates, who wish to deposit fee offline can generate the challan till March 25 and pay the fee till March 29.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination in July and in November for filling vacancies in various ministries and departments.

Selection to MTS posts will be through a computer-based test and a descriptive paper.

The computer-based test will be held from July 1 to July 20. The descriptive paper will be held on November 21.

Class 10 pass candidates between 18-25 years of age are eligible for this recruitment. Details on relaxation in age limit is given in the notification.

The SSC has declared the final result of the MTS 2019 recruitment recently. The The scorecards of all candidates, whether qualified or not, will be released by the Commission on March 10. The link to download SSC MTS 2019 score cards will be available till March 31.

The final selection is done on the basis of the candidates' performance in the computer-based test and the preference of the states or the union territories given by the candidates while filling the application form. The descriptive paper will only be qualifying in nature.

Click here for more Jobs News