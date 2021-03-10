SSC MTS 2019 Exam Scorecards Today

SSC MTS 2019 scorecard will be released today.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the scorecards of all the candidates who had appeared for the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) exam 2019. The SSC MTS scorecards of all candidates, whether qualified or not, will be released by the Commission on its website, ssc.nic.in.

SSC MTS 2019 Score Card

The option to download SSC MTS 2019 score cards will be available till March 31.

SSC had declared the result of the MTS 2019 exam on March 6.

"Detailed marks of the selected and non-selected candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on 10.03.2021. This facility will be available from 10.03.2021 to 31.03.2021. Candidates may check their individual's marks by using their Registration No. and Registered Password and click on Result/Marks tab on the candidate dashboard," the SSC has said in a notification.

SSC selects candidates for MTS posts in various ministries and departments through a computer based exam and descriptive paper. The final merit list is based on the marks obtained by the candidates in the computer-based test and the preference of states and union territories given by them in the application form.

Meanwhile, the Commission will release the details of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2020 on March 25. Through this the SSC will select candidates as Constable (General Duty) in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles.

